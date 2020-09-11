Gender Neutral Festival Awards Work in Theory, But Raise Questions in Practice, Say Venice Attendees

By Celebrity News Wire on September 11, 2020

Once the Venice Film Festival branded this year’s modified version of the event as a trial balloon for future gatherings, industry minds began to wonder: With the festival scene undergoing such shifts, what other conventional wisdom was suddenly less than certain? One idea in particular struck a chord with Venice attendees. Ever since the Berlin […]

The post Gender Neutral Festival Awards Work in Theory, But Raise Questions in Practice, Say Venice Attendees appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story