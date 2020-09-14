Genevieve Padalecki to Play Jared Padelecki’s Late Wife in CW’s ‘Walker’

By Celebrity News Wire on September 14, 2020

The CW’s upcoming “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot is keeping things in the family. Genevieve Padalecki has been cast to star opposite her husband Jared Padalecki in a role which may not require much research: his wife. The series sees Jared Padalecki play Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, […]

