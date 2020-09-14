The CW’s upcoming “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot is keeping things in the family. Genevieve Padalecki has been cast to star opposite her husband Jared Padalecki in a role which may not require much research: his wife. The series sees Jared Padalecki play Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, […]

The post Genevieve Padalecki to Play Jared Padelecki’s Late Wife in CW’s ‘Walker’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.