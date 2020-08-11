Genius Media Loses Lawsuit That Accused Google of Stealing Song Lyrics

A federal judge dismissed Genius Media Group’s lawsuit against Google and LyricFind alleging the companies ripped off song lyrics from Genius — ruling that Genius doesn’t have standing to sue them, since it doesn’t own the rights to the original lyrics. The Genius lawsuit, filed last December, had sought at least $50 million in damages […]

