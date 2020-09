Court TV, which relaunched in the U.S. in 2019 after an 11-year hiatus, has arrived in the UK via an initial deal with pay-TV giant Sky. The first batch of programming will include airing the trials of those accused in the George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery cases, as well as the R Kelly trial, which is […]

