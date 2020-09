A part of Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis where George Floyd died will be renamed in his honor, city officials have decided. The city will refer to the blocks between 37th and 39th streets as George Perry Floyd Jr. Place, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The City Council approved the renaming Friday, with Mayor Jacob Frey’s […]

