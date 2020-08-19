Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown Split After Nearly 7 Years of Dating

It’s over! Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown split after dating for nearly 7 years, Us Weekly confirms.

A source exclusively tells Us that the Scottish actor, 50, and Brown are “both handling the breakup with maturity.”

The pair, who were first linked in September 2014, called it quits because Butler “couldn’t fully settle down with Morgan and commit,” the insider adds.

Following the separation, the source explains that “those close to them believe they’re better off as friends.”

Butler was seen with the model as recently as July while out in Malibu. The two were spotted biking around town and kissing on the beach the same month.

The P.S. I Love You actor and his longtime girlfriend had an on-again, off-again relationship after going public with their romance during a PDA-filled beach trip in Malibu in the fall of 2014.

The pair reconnected in April 2016 after a brief split, only to call it quits once again in November 2016. By July 2017, the duo rekindled their romance on a trip to Tulum, Mexico. Three months later, Butler was reportedly single again.

During the pair’s time apart, Butler romanced many Hollywood ladies. Us exclusively reported that the actor hooked up with Rita Ora at a West Hollywood hotel in January 2016.

A few years prior, Butler opened up about a “one-afternooner” he had with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville during a March 2013 interview with Howard Stern. “It was fun. She is wild,” he said at the time, noting he forgot the reality star’s name.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live in January 2018, Butler again talked about the hookup.

“We had fun and then I never saw her again,” he said. “Suddenly, I was walking down the street with a director and these guys from TMZ come running down the street going, ‘What about you and Brandi Glanville?’ and I’m like, ‘Who’s Brandi Glanville?’ because I didn’t even know her last name. She got pretty upset about that.”

The Angel Has Fallen actor previously dated Romanian actress Mădălina Diana Ghenea in 2013.

People was the first to report the news of Butler and Brown’s split.

The post Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown Split After Nearly 7 Years of Dating appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.