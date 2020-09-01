Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo Starring in Police Drama ‘Copshop’

Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo have boarded Joe Carnahan’s police drama “Copshop,” with filming set to start in Georgia and New Mexico in October. “Copshop” will be set at a small-town police station that becomes the unlikely battleground between Butler’s professional hitman, a smart rookie female cop and a double-crossing con man played by Grillo, […]

