Telepool, the German producer and distributor that is owned by Will Smith and Swiss investor Elysian Fields, has appointed Jan Frouman as CEO and Managing Director. Frouman was previously founder and CEO at Red Arrow Studios. At Telepool is he is replacing André Druskeit, who has stepped down after 15 years at the company to […]

