Gersh Signs ‘Kim Possible’ & ‘The Sleepover’ Star Sadie Stanley

EXCLUSIVE: Sadie Stanley has signed with Gersh Agency for representation. Stanley’s breakout role came in 2019 when she headlined Disney Channel’s live-action Kim Possible movie remake. She currently stars in the recently-released Netflix film The Sleepover, along with Malin Akerman, Ken Marino, and Joe Manganiello. Directed by Pitch Perfect 3 and Step Up: All In […]

