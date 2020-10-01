Get Your First Look at Jim Carrey's Joe Biden in This SNL Premiere Teaser Trailer

By Celebrity News Wire on October 1, 2020

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live | Photo Credits: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/h-aqTtywDDI\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph Transform into Joe Biden and Kamala Harris - SNL","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/h-aqTtywDDI" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Check out this just-released backstage look at Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph prepping for their appearances on the Saturday Night Live season opener in which they'll play Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, respectively. The teaser shows a rack of costumes, a shot of Carrey slipping on a silvery wig and a

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story