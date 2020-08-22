Gigi Hadid, Joe Jonas and More Stars on Cooking Competition Shows

From in front of the camera to in the kitchen! Given the popularity of various cooking competition shows such as Top Chef and Beat Bobby Flay, it’s no surprise that several stars have popped up on these programs to show off their own culinary prowess and sample some tasty dishes.

Take Gigi Hadid, for example. The model was a guest on season 25 of Beat Bobby Flay in June 2020 and wasn’t shy about how psyched she was to be there. “I’m the biggest fan of the show, you know that, and sometimes I like to see you win but usually not,” she told Flay at the start of the episode.

When the Bobby at Home author asked Hadid what she was up to, the California native noted the vital role food and cooking plays in her life. “I’m working a lot and I have a farm, so I grow stuff in my own garden. I’m, like, cooking and watching Food Network,” she explained. “I love it, it’s what grounds me.”

Though Hadid’s only role was to encourage the chefs and taste the food once it was all done, she surprised Flay by rolling up her sleeves and helping him cook some falafel. “Bobby, I’m here to form some falafel with you,” she declared as she took her rings off. When the culinary pro pointed out that Hadid’s falafel-making skills were impressive, she shared that actually has a strong personal connection to the Middle Eastern dish. “I used to go to this restaurant and make falafels in the back.”

In a Father’s Day Instagram post in honor of her dad, Mohamed Hadid, Gigi referenced her stint on the show. “My appearance on @foodnetwork #beatbobbyflay tonight is dedicated to you— I can’t say why yet, but you’ll know,” she captioned a series of photos. “Very fitting that’s it’s airing today!!!”

Though members of the royal family typically steer clear of reality television, Prince Charles and Duchess Camila made an exception in June 2018 when they appeared on an episode of MasterChef Australia and tasted the contestant’s creations. “I hate to say this, but garlic,” the duchess confessed when asked about what she wouldn’t like to see served at a royal reception. “Garlic is a no-no.”

Scroll down to see more stars who have made guest appearances on cooking competition shows!

