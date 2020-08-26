Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding Reveals She’s ‘Fighting’ Breast Cancer

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding took to Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 26) to share some heartbreaking news. Alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed, she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis.

“Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body,” she revealed. “I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.”

“I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention,” she continued. “But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so.”

Harding went on to thank her family and friends for their support, as well as her doctors and nurses “who have been and continue to be heroes.”

“I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on,” she concluded. “In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time.”

Harding’s former Girls Aloud bandmates responded to the devastating news on Twitter, with Cheryl Cole sharing a heartbroken emoji, and Nicola Roberts tweeting, “It goes without saying that this is blindsiding. @SarahNHarding you’re so loved and supported.”

See Harding’s post here, and her bandmates’ responses below.

