Glass Animals Score First Top Rock Albums No. 1 With ‘Dreamland’

Glass Animals nab their first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart, as Dreamland bows atop the list dated Aug. 22.

Dreamland debuts with 60,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Aug. 13, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Of that sum, 43,000 units were via album sales.

The England-based band previously reached a No. 2 high on the chart with Dreamland’s predecessor, How to Be a Human Being, in September 2016.

The new LP’s count of 17,000 streaming equivalent units is the best for a rock album since the chart dated Feb. 29, when Tame Impala’s The Slow Rush opened with 30,000 of its overall 110,000 units from streaming.

Dreamland also starts at No. 2 on Alternative Albums, equaling How to Be a Human Being for the band’s best rank. On the all-format Billboard 200, Glass Animals achieve their first top 10, as the set enters at No. 7.

Concurrently, eight songs from Dreamland reach the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, led by new radio single “Tangerine,” which debuts at No. 24. Another song from the set, “Your Love (Déjà Vu),” reached No. 10 in March. It became Glass Animals’ first top 10 on Alternative Airplay, hitting No. 7 in June.

