Global Bulletin: Discovery Restructures Europe, Middle East, Africa Leadership

By Celebrity News Wire on September 3, 2020

Discovery consolidates top management, BBC launches virtual MIPCOM showcase, Korean factual producer Buzz rebrands as UniK, Audible commissions “High Strangeness,” Jed Mercurio’s “Bloodlands” scores pre-sales, and Neil Gaiman’s “The Ocean at the End of the Lane” gets postponed to 2021. Discovery has streamlined leadership roles across its Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) operations. […]

