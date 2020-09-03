Discovery consolidates top management, BBC launches virtual MIPCOM showcase, Korean factual producer Buzz rebrands as UniK, Audible commissions “High Strangeness,” Jed Mercurio’s “Bloodlands” scores pre-sales, and Neil Gaiman’s “The Ocean at the End of the Lane” gets postponed to 2021. Discovery has streamlined leadership roles across its Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) operations. […]

The post Global Bulletin: Discovery Restructures Europe, Middle East, Africa Leadership appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.