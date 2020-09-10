How much “WAP” is too much “WAP”? We’re about to find out, because on Wednesday (Sept. 9) Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion unleashed the first episode of “Inside the WAP (Part 1),” a compendium of behind-the-scenes peeks into the making of the video that broke the summer. The nine extra minutes of rehearsal footage chronicle how the dynamic duo rushed to get the visual wrapped in Los Angeles in early July, with stops at snake wrangling and chest pains along the way.

Things kick off with Cardi — wearing a simple black tank and shorts and no make-up — describing the rundown of the action to a room of dancers and Meg before shifting to choreography rehearsals and Cardi practicing in a too-tight corset that is giving her “troublesome” with her… chest.

A montage of the set build-out makes way for news footage of California Gov. Gavin Newsom putting new restrictions on indoor gatherings around the 4th of July, which lights a fire under the crew to get the video wrapped quickly. Before Meg hits the set filled with a masked-up crew she takes two big shots to steel her nerves for the scene where she rocks an Albino Burmese Python around her neck. “They got a big motherf—er out there, like 120 pound,” Megan says, warning a freaked out-looking Cardi that “this snake is big as s–t.”

Watching Megan do her thing clearly delights Cardi, who claps and sings “motivation, motivation,” revealing that she’d had the song for nine months and was just waiting for the right partner. “You are the nicest f–king person I know,” Stallion says about the moment Cardi called to invite her into the fold.

We also get to see Cardi, in a white robe, giving extras including Mulatto, Normani, Sukihana and Rubi Rose some motivation for their extra sexy moves.

Watch the “WAP” behind-the-scenes video below.

The post Go ‘Inside the WAP’ With Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion in Revealing Behind-The-Scenes Clip appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.