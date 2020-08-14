French metal band Gojira makes its first appearance on a Billboard songs chart, as “Another World” debuts on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales and Hot Hard Rock Songs lists dated Aug. 15.

Released Aug. 5, the song earned 257,000 U.S. streams and sold 1,000 downloads in the tracking week ending Aug. 6, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

The track starts at No. 12 on Hard Rock Digital Song Sales and at No. 25 on the multi-metric Hot Hard Rock Songs tally (the latter of which started in June).

Formed in 1996, Gojira has made multiple Billboard album charts, beginning with The Way of All Flesh, which spent a week at No. 138 on the Billboard 200 in November 2008. Most recently, Magma, the rockers’ sixth studio album, became their highest-charting LP, bowing at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 in July 2016 and entering at No. 1 on the Hard Rock Albums list the same week.

“Another World” is currently a standalone single; a follow-up to Magma has not yet been announced.

