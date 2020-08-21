Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

By Celebrity News Wire on August 21, 2020

Joseph James DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer, was sentenced to multiple life terms in prison Friday for the series of murders he committed over a 13-year period between 1973 and 1986. The sentencing was delivered by Honorary Judge Michael Bowman in the Sacramento Superior Court in California, where victim’s families had gathered to […]

The post Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story