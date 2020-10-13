Goldfinger’s Margaret Nolan, More Celebrity Deaths of 2020

Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when it comes to icons and stars fans have grown to love. A number of such celebrities passed away in 2020 including Kobe Bryant, Chadwick Boseman and Naya Rivera.

Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas, California, alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. He was 41. The aircraft was en route to the former Los Angeles Lakers player’s Mamba Academy for a basketball practice near Thousand Oaks, California. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and their three other daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri. Us Weekly confirmed in February that Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private service in Corona Del Mar, California.

Rivera was pronounced dead at age 33 in July after she took her 4-year-old son, Josey — whom she shared with her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey — out on a boat at Lake Piru in California. The Glee star was at first declared a missing person on July 8 when her son was found alone on the boat. Officials later announced that she was presumed dead, and her body was recovered five days later.

“It is believed that Naya and her son were swimming in the lake near the boat, and as they were getting back into the boat, her son made it into the boat and Naya went underwater and did not resurface,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement to Us at the time.

Later that month, Regis Philbin died on July 24 at the age of 88 of natural causes. “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about,” his family said in a statement to Us about the former Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee cohost’s passing. “We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

Boseman, for his part, died on August 28 at age 43 following a secret four-year battle with colon cancer.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the Black Panther star’s family wrote in an announcement. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson‘s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Scroll down to see Us Weekly’s tribute to the celebrities who died in 2020.









Conchata Ferrell



The Two and a Half Men actress died on October 12, at the age of 77, following complications of cardiac arrest. The star, who was best known for playing housekeeper Berta on the comedy, was surrounded by family at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California, at the time of her passing, Deadline reported.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock









Whitey Ford



The legendary New York Yankees pitcher, who played from 1950 to 1967, died at age 91 on October 8.

AP/Shutterstock









Anthony Galindo Ibarra



On October 3, the former Menudo singer died at age 41 after a suicide attempt on September 27. “It is with deep pain that we want to inform you that today, Saturday, Oct. 3, at 3:43 in the afternoon, our dear Anthony Galindo has passed away after 6 days where the doctors did what was humanly possible to save his life,” Ibarra’s family said in a statement on his Instagram page. “We thank you for all the prayers and support in these difficult times for our family and for so many people who had the opportunity to meet him personally and as an artist.”

Courtesy of Anthony Galindo Ibarra/Instagram









Johnny Nash



The singer-songwriter best known for the 1972 hit "I Can See Clearly Now" died on October 6 at the age of 80 at his home in Houston, his son confirmed to CBS Los Angeles.

Shutterstock









Eddie Van Halen



The Van Halen cofounder's son, Wolfgang, confirmed via social media on October 6 that the rock music legend died at age 65 after fighting throat cancer for several years. "I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Wolfgang tweeted in a statement. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss." The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is survived by his son, wife Janie Liszewski and ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock









Clark Middleton



The Blacklist and Twin Peaks star died at age 63 on October 4 from West Nile Virus. "Clark was a beautiful soul who spent a lifetime defying limits and advocating for people with disabilities," his wife, Elissa, said.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock









Kenzo Takada



The fashion designer, who founded the Kenzo brand, died in Paris on October 4 at the age of 81 from coronavirus complications, his spokesperson told Agence-France Presse. Takada's death came 50 years after he launched his first collection in the French capital, six years after coming to the country from his native Japan, where he was one of the first male students at Tokyo's Bunka Fashion College. Takada retired in 1999 after selling his brand to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock









Archie Lyndhurst



The star of CBBC's So Awkward and the son of actor Nicholas Lyndhurst died at age 19. The network said in a statement on October 1 that Archie had been battling "a short illness."

Courtesy of Archie Lyndhurst/Instagram









Helen Reddy



The singer of the 1971 feminist anthem “I Am Woman” died at age 78 on September 29. “Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever,” her family said in a statement via Facebook.

Rob Latour/Invision/AP/Shutterstock









Mac Davis



The country singer and onetime songwriter for Elvis Presley died at age 78 on September 29 after undergoing heart surgery. “He was surrounded by the love of his life and wife of 38 years, Lise, and his sons, Scott, Noah and Cody,” his manager said in a statement.

Rick Diamond/Shutterstock









Yuko Takeuchi



The Japanese actress was found dead by her husband, actor Taiki Nakabayashi, in their Tokyo apartment in the early hours of September 27. She was 40. The Japan Times reported that her death was being investigated as an apparent suicide. Takeuchi, best known for her roles in the Hulu and HBO Asia drama Miss Sherlock and the 1998 horror hit Ring, was the mother of two boys and welcomed her youngest son in January.

Newscom/MEGA









Coliesa McMillian



The TLC star died in her home state of Louisiana on September 22. Her cause of death is unknown. The network confirmed the news via social media soon after, tweeting, "TLC is saddened to learn of the loss of Coliesa McMillian, who shared her story on My 600lb Life. Our deepest condolences to her family at this difficult time."

TLC









Gale Sayers



The former Chicago Bears player and legendary running back died at age 77 on September 23. His health had been declining for years, and he was diagnosed with dementia in 2013.

Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock









Joseph Laurinaitis



The WWE legend, who was best known by the ring name Road Warrior Animal, died at age 60 on September 22.

Broadimage/Shutterstock









Michael Lonsdale



The actor best known for playing James Bond villain Hugo Drax in 1979’s Moonraker died at age 87 on September 21.

Agf/Shutterstock









Pamela Hutchinson



On September 18, the 61-year-old R&B singer “succumbed to health challenges that she’d been battling for several years,” The Emotions said in a statement via Facebook. The family group was best known for their 1977 hit “Best of My Love” and their 1979 collaboration with Earth, Wine & Fire, “Boogie Wonderland.”











Ruth Bader Ginsburg



The Supreme Court confirmed on Friday, September 18, that Ginsburg died from “complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.” She was 87.

“Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said in a statement, per The New York Times. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Shutterstock









Sei Ashina



The Japanese actress, known for roles in Silk, Nanase: The Psychic Wanderers and Kamen Rider Hibiki, died by suicide on September 14 at the age of 36. The Fukushima, Japan, native was found her dead in her apartment in Tokyo by her brother after she stopped answering phone calls and messages one day prior, Variety reported.

AFLO/Shutterstock









Toots Hibbert



Reggae icon Frederick "Toots" Hibbert died in Kingston, Jamaica, on September 11 at the age of 77. "It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that Frederick Nathaniel 'Toots' Hibbert passed away tonight, surrounded by his family at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica," his band, Toots and the Maytals, announced in a statement on social media. His cause of death was not revealed but the group's Facebook account confirmed on August 31 that the "Do the Reggay" singer was in intensive care after being tested for COVID-19. His daughter Jenieve Bailey stressed the need to social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic in a Facebook live on September 5, saying that the coronavirus "has touched my family in a very real way. I don't want anybody else to go through what we are going through as a family, to see our dad in this state." Hibbert is survived by his wife of 39 years, Miss D, and seven of his eight children.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock









Aaron Grissom



The Top Chef season 12 contestant died on September 8 following a motorcycle wreck in Washington. He was 34. His cause of death was ruled as “multiple blunt force injuries due to a traffic accident.”

Courtesy of Bravo









Diana Rigg



The Game of Thrones alum died at age 82 on September 10, six months after being diagnosed with cancer. A rep for the actress, who was also known for roles in British series The Avengers and in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, told the BBC that she passed away at home surrounded by family members. "Dame Diana was force of nature who loved her work and her fellow actors," the rep added.

Roger Askew/The Oxford Union/Shutterstock









Lou Brock



The Baseball Hall of Famer, best known for stealing bases and helping the St. Louis Cardinals win two World Series titles in the 1960s, died at age 81 on September 6. “He will be deeply missed and forever remembered,” the team’s chairman, Bill DeWitt Jr., said in a statement.

AP/Shutterstock









Bruce Williamson



The singer, who led The Temptations from 2006 to 2015, died from the novel coronavirus on September 6 at age 50.

YouTube









Ethan Peters



The beauty influencer, known to his fans as ethanisupreme, died on September 6 at the age of 17. His father, Gerald Peters, confirmed his son's passing to Fox News, telling the outlet that he believed the cause of death was a drug overdose.

David Buchan/Shutterstock









Ian Mitchell



The Bay City Rollers were “deeply saddened” to announce on September 1 that their bassist died at age 62. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Wendy, their family and friends. Rest In Peace, Ian,” the Scottish pop-rock band said in a statement on Facebook.

Andre Csillag/Shutterstock









Erick Morillo



The DJ behind the 1993 hit “I Like to Move It” died at age 49 on September 1, three days before he was due to appear in court on sexual battery charges. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Phil Rees/Shutterstock









Cliff Robinson



The former NBA player and Survivor contestant died at the age of 53, the Portland Trail Blazers confirmed on August 29. "The Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Trail Blazers great Cliff Robinson. … His personality and energy were unmatched, and his contributions on the court were unmistakable, helping the Trail Blazers into the playoffs each of his eight seasons with the team. ... We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff's family & loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers & all of Rip City," the team said in a statement. No cause of death was given, but Robinson suffered a stroke in March 2017 that affected his left arm and leg. In 2018, he had a tumor removed from his jaw, later tweeting "No cancer!" Robinson, who appeared on season 28 of Survivor in 2014, is survived by his wife, Heather Lufkins, and son Isaiah.

Shutterstock









Chadwick Boseman



The Black Panther star died on AUgust 28, surrounded by his wife and family, his team said in a statement.

"Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV," the statement began. "It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Shutterstock









Joe Ruby



The cocreator of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! died of natural causes on August 26 at age 87.

Warner Bros Animation/Kobal/Shutterstock









Justin Townes Earle



The Americana singer-songwriter and son of country-rock star Steve Earle died at age 38 on August 23. “So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys,” his family said in a statement.

John Davisson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock









Landon Clifford



The 19-year-old YouTuber died on August 13, after spending six days in a coma following a brain injury, his wife, Camryn, announced via social media on August 21. “He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for,” Camryn, who starred on the couple’s Cam&Fam YouTube channel alongside her husband and their two daughters, wrote via Instagram. “It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him. He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He’s looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully.”

Courtesy Landon Clifford/Instagram









Jack Sherman



The former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist died at age 64 on August 20. “We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed,” the band said in a statement via Instagram. “Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.”

YouTube









Chi Chi DeVayne



The RuPaul’s Drag Race alum died at age 34 after battling pneumonia, scleroderma and other health problems. “I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne,” RuPaul told Us in a statement on August 20. “I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all. On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy — from our family to hers.”

Courtesy Chi Chi DeVayne/Instagram









Ben Cross



The Chariots of Fire actor died on August 18, while in Vienna. His daughter Lauren confirmed his passing via Facebook, writing, “I am utterly heartbroken to share with you that my darling father died a few hours ago.” He was 72.

Jon Furniss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock









Michael Ojo



The former Florida State center died on August 7 at age 27 after collapsing during training in Serbia. The Nigerian-born basketball player reportedly died of a heart attack.

Shutterstock









Daisy Coleman



Coleman, the star of the Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy, died by suicide on August 4. Coleman’s mother, Melinda Coleman, confirmed her daughter’s passing via Facebook, writing, “She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I think she had to make it seem like I could survive without her. I can’t.” Daisy, who was a sexual assault survivor and later advocate, was 23.

Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock









Reni Santoni



Santoni, known for his roles in Dirty Harry and Seinfeld, passed away at age 81 on August 1 while under hospice care in Los Angeles. He died of natural causes following his years-long health struggles. “He was the funniest man I’ve ever known,” Tracy Newman, a close pal of Santoni’s, said in a statement to Fox News. “Besides being a terrific actor, he was a legendary improviser. He will be missed.”

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock









Wilford Brimley



The actor known for his roles in films like Cocoon, The Natural and Absence of Malice and for being the longtime spokesperson for Quaker Oats and diabetes education died in Utah on August 1, according to TMZ. He was 85. The Salt Lake City native also starred in the 1980s TV show Our House and made guest appearances in series including Seinfeld and Walker, Texas Ranger.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock









Mahlon Reyes



Reyes, who worked as a deckhand on Deadliest Catch, died at the age of 38, a rep for Discovery confirmed to Us on August 1. TMZ reported that the father of four suffered a heart attack on July 25 in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana, and was transported to a local hospital but never regained consciousness. His wife told the outlet that the family decided to take him off life support the following day. Reyes was cremated and his Deadliest Catch castmates plan to spread some of his ashes in the Bering Sea.

Courtesy ofMahlon Reyes/Facebook









Alan Parker



The British director died on July 31 after facing a long illness, something that wasn’t immediately specified. He was 76. “From Fame to Midnight Express, two-time Oscar nominee Alan Parker was a chameleon,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tweeted. “His work entertained us, connected us, and gave us such a strong sense of time and place. An extraordinary talent, he will be greatly missed.”

Camilla Morandi/Shutterstock









Herman Cain



The business executive, who ran for president as a Republican candidate in the 2012 election, died at age 74 on July 30 after being hospitalized with the novel coronavirus.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock









Malik B.



“Mourning my beloved cousin today,” the rapper’s cousin Don Champion tweeted on July 29, confirming his death. “He was so talented and had a huge heart. I still remember when he and The Roots were starting out. He'd give me and my dad their cassette tapes to listen to. I miss you already, Mailk. #RIP.” No cause of death was reported. Malik B. was best known as one of the founding members of The Roots. He was 47.

Noisey/YouTube









Olivia de Havilland



The Hollywood legend died at home in Paris on July 26, her rep confirmed to Us. She was 104. De Havilland is best known for her portrayal of Melanie Hamilton in the classic 1939 film Gone with the Wind, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Shutterstock









Charlie Balducci



The True Life: I’m Getting Married alum died at his home in New York on July 25, Us confirmed. The former MTV reality star was pronounced dead at the scene, after paramedics were called to Balducci’s residence for a “patient suffering suspected cardiac and respiratory arrest” at 9:19 p.m. that evening, the Office of Deputy Commissioner, Public Information NY told Us. He was 44.

Courtesy of Charlie Balducci/Facebook









Regis Philbin



The legendary television host died on July 24, his family revealed in a statement. "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," the statement read. "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

Shutterstock









Peter Green



The Fleetwood Mac cofounder died "peacefully in his sleep" at age 73 on July 25, according to his family.

Shutterstock









Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya



The Olympic figure skater, who competed for at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics alongside skating partner Harley Windsor, died at the age of 20, the Australian Olympic Committee confirmed on July 17. Her cause of death was not initially disclosed, but her coach Andrei Khekalo later confirmed to AFP that she fell from a sixth-floor window in Moscow. CBS News reported that her death was an apparent suicide.

Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (









Phyllis Somerville



The Big C alum died of natural causes on July 16, Entertainment Tonight reported. She was 76. The actress started her career at age 9 in an episode of Guiding Light. She went on to star in Stoker, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and The Outsiders. She also played Mrs. Henry DuBose in the stage play To Kill a Mockingbird.

Broadimage/Shutterstock









Galyn Görg



The actress, who had roles in RoboCop 2, Twin Peaks and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, died from cancer on July 14, one day before her 56th birthday.

David Edwards / MEGA









Royana Black



The Broadway and Raising Miranda star died at age 47 on July 14 after battling acute myeloid leukemia. In Black’s obituary, her family remembered her “infectious smile and laugh which could light even the darkest of days.”

Courtesy of Royana Black/GoFundMe









Zindzi Mandela



The youngest daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who was also an activist and served as the first lady of South Africa in the late ‘90s, died at age 59 on July 13.

Britta Pedersen/EPA/Shutterstock









Grant Imahara



The electrical engineer, who cohosted MythBusters from 2005 to 2014, died unexpectedly at age 49 on July 13 after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock









Naya Rivera



The former Glee actress died in July at the age of 33. Her body was recovered from Lake Piru in the Ventura County area of Los Angeles on July 13, after she was declared missing five days earlier. Rivera was first reported missing when she was late to return her boat rental during an outing with her 4-year-old son, Josey. A boater located the vessel, along with Josey that afternoon, but she was nowhere to be found.

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock









Kelly Preston



The Jerry Maguire actress died at age 57 on July 12 after secretly battling breast cancer for two years. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” John Travolta wrote via Instagram of his wife of 28 years, with whom he shared daughter Ella and son Benjamin. Preston was predeceased by the couple’s eldest son, Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock









Benjamin Keough



Lisa Marie Presley's only son died on July 12 at the age of 27. TMZ reported that the grandson of Priscilla Presley and the late Elvis Presley died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The musician and actor's mother was "entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated," her rep said in a statement to Us, who added that Lisa Marie was "trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley [Keough]. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life." Benjamin's father was Lisa Marie's first husband, Danny Keough.

Copetti/Photofab/Shutterstock









Nicole Thea



The pregnant YouTube star died at the age of 24 on July 11 along with her unborn son, Reign. In a statement on Thea's Instagram account, her mother wrote, "Our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened." The style influencer was weeks away from giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Global Boga.

Courtesy of Nicole Thea/Instagram









Lil Marlo



The rapper (real name Rudolph Johnson) was fatally shot at age 30 on July 11 while driving on Interstate 285 in his hometown of Atlanta.

Courtesy of Lil Marlo/Instagram









Alex Pullin



The three-time Olympic snowboarder died in a spear fishing accident on July 8, according to a statement shared on the official Instagram of the Snow Australia sports organization. "Our deepest condolences are with Alex’s family, as well as his team mates and support staff," the statement read, noting that the sports world was "shocked and saddened" by Pullin's passing. "Alex was a beloved member of the Snow Australia community and he will be dearly missed."

Manu Fernandez/AP/Shutterstock









Charlie Daniels



The “Devil Went Down to Georgia” singer died at age 83 on July 6 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke.

Ralph Arvesen/Shutterstock









Ennio Morricone



The award-winning Italian composer, who was best known for creating the score for The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, died at age 91 on July 6 after being hospitalized for a fall that broke his leg.

Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock









Nick Cordero



The Broadway star died on July 5 at the age of 41 from coronavirus complications. The Waitress actor was hospitalized in L.A. a little over three months earlier, where he was initially diagnosed with pneumonia before testing positive for COVID-19. Cordero, who is survived by his wife, Amanda Kloots, and infant son, Elvis, had his right leg amputated in April due to blood flow issues related to the virus. "God has another angel in heaven now," Kloots wrote on Instagram as she confirmed his death. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

Shutterstock









Sebastián Athié



Disney Channel Latin America confirmed the death of the Once star on July 4. He was 24. "We regret the departure of Sebastián Athié and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all enormous heart,” the network wrote via Instagram. “We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell."

Courtesy of Sebastian Athie/Instagram









Hugh Downs



The broadcaster, who cohosted the Today show from 1962 to 1971 and 20/20 from 1978 to 1999, died at age 99 on July 1 at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Nick Ut/AP/Shutterstock









Carl Reiner



The legendary actor, comedian and director, who was best known for creating The Dick Van Dyke Show, died of natural causes at age 98 on June 29.

Uncredited/Invision/AP/Shutterstock









Milton Glaser



The designer of the iconic “I ♥ NY” logo died on June 26, which was his 91st birthday. His wife, Shirley Glaser, said the cause was a stroke, and he also had renal failure. Milton, who cofounded New York magazine, was also known for designing a psychedelic Bob Dylan poster and the DC Comics logo. He received the National Medal of the Arts award from President Barack Obama in 2009.

Courtesy AIGA Design/Instagram









Huey



Huey (real name Lawrence Franks Jr.) was killed in a shooting in Kinloch, Missouri, on June 25, USA Today reported. The St. Louis rapper, who was best known for his 2006 single “Pop, Lock & Drop It,” was 32. Police have not released details about how the shooting unfolded but revealed that a 21-year-old man was also wounded and is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Jason DeCrow/AP/Shutterstock









Siya Kakkar



The popular Indian influencer reportedly died by suicide on June 25. She was 16 years old at the time. Her talent manager, Arjun Sarin, confirmed the heartbreaking news via Instagram on the day of her death, writing, "No more words

You will always be the best artist . Rest In Peace."

Courtesy of Siya Kakkar/Instagram









Angela Madsen



The Paralympian died at age 60 on June 21 during a solo row across the Pacific Ocean. Her wife, Debra, shared the news via Facebook, writing, “Angela was living her dream. She loved being on the water.”

JENNIFER GRAYLOCK/INSTARimages.com









Steve Bing



Elizabeth Hurley’s ex and father of her son, Damian, jumped to his death on June 22 in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Century City. Us confirmed that a 55-year-old male had jumped from a building in the area, but the LAPD and LAFD wouldn’t release his name.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock









Joel Schumacher



The director behind St. Elmo’s Fire, The Lost Boys and Batman & Robin died on June 22 at age 80 after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock









Tray Savage



The rapper (real name Kentray Young) died on June 19 after a fatal shooting in Chicago. He was 26.

Courtesy Tray Savage/Instagram









Ian Holm



The Lord of the Rings actor died at age 88 on June 19 from an illness related to Parkinson’s disease. His agent remembered him as “a genius of stage and screen” who was “charming, kind and ferociously talented.”

Julian Makey/Shutterstock









Jean Kennedy Smith



The former U.S. ambassador to Ireland and the last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy died at age 92 on June 17.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock









Vera Lynn



The British singer and dame died at age 103 on June 18. Her songs including “We’ll Meet Again” and “The White Cliffs of Dover” were hugely popular during World War II.

Mike Gunnill/Shutterstock









Yohan



The South Korean singer, born Kim Jeong-hwan, died on June 16 at age 28. He was a member of the popular K-pop band TST.

KJ Music Entertainment confirmed his death in a statement. “We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news,” the statement read, per Daily Mail. “Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan's family is currently in deep mourning.”

Courtesy of Yohan/Instagram









Katherine Williams-Dunning



Us confirmed on June 14 that the youngest daughter of Hank Williams Jr. died in a car accident in Henry Country, Tennessee, on June 13. The clothing store owner was 27.

Courtesy Katherine Williams-Dunning/Instagram









Jas Waters



The This Is Us writers’ Twitter account confirmed Waters’ death on June 10. “The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing,” the statement read. “In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly.” The former reporter, who was 39 when she died, was most recently part of the Kidding writing team.

Courtesy of Jas Waters/Twitter









Bonnie Pointer



Us confirmed on June 8 that the Pointer Sisters singer died at the age of 69. The Grammy-winning artist was one of the founding members of the Motown group, but later left the band to pursue a solo career in the mid-1970s. She is survived by survived by two sisters, Ruth and Anita Pointer, and her brothers, Aaron and Fritz Pointer.











Reche Caldwell



The former NFL wide receiver was reportedly shot and killed in Tampa on June 7, his mother confirmed to TMZ. The athlete was 41.

Shutterstock









Kurt Thomas



On June 5, the first U.S. male to win gold at the Gymnastic World Championships, died after suffering a stroke. The 64-year-old athlete had suffered a stroke on May 24. “I lost my universe, my best friend and my soul mate of 24 years," his wife, Beckie Thomas, told the International Gymnast Magazine. "Kurt lived his life to the extreme, and I will be forever honored to be his wife."

Shutterstock









Mary Pat Gleason



The Mom alum died on June 2 at age 70 after battling cancer. When confirming her death to Variety, her manager stated that Gleason “was a fighter to the end.”

Courtesy Mimi Kennedy/Twitter









Chris Trousdale



The former Dream Street boybander died on June 2 from complications of coronavirus. He was 34.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock









Larry Kramer



The playwright and AIDS activist, best known for writing The Normal Heart and founding the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP), died of pneumonia on May 27 at the age of 84. He is survived by his husband, David Webster.

Times Newspapers/Shutterstock









Richard Herd



The character actor, best known for his roles as Mr. Wilhelm on Seinfeld and Admiral Owen Paris on Star Trek: Voyager, died in his Los Angeles home on May 26 due to complications with cancer. He was 87 years old. Herd is survived by his wife, Patricia, daughter Erica, son Rick and stepdaughter Alicia.

MEGA









Hana Kimura



The pro wrestler, best known for starring on the Netflix reality series Terrace House, died on May 23 at the age of 22. "We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," Kimura's wrestling company announced in a statement. "Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time."

Courtesy of Hana Kimura/Instagram









Jerry Sloan



Former Utah Jazz head coach died at 78 on May 22. The NBA announced the news, revealing he passed away from complications from Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia.

"Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz," the statement from the team he coached for 23 years read. "He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organization and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss. We are so thankful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty and tenacity he brought to our franchise."

Tom Hevezi/AP/Shutterstock









Hagen Mills



The Baskets alum died by suicide in Kentucky on May 19 following an altercation with his daughter’s mother, Erica Price. Price told police that the actor shot her before turning a gun on himself. Mills was 29.

Courtesy of Hagen Mills/Twitter









Shad Gaspard



The former WWE star was found dead at age 39 on May 20. The news came three days after he went missing while going for a swim at Venice Beach in California with his 10-year-old son, whom lifeguards were able to rescue.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock









Annie Glenn



Glenn died at age 100 from coronavirus complications on May 19. At the time of her death, she was at a senior living facility in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Glenn became known for her advocacy of disabilities and speech disorders. She was married to late astronaut and former U.S. Senator John Glenn from 1943 to 2016.

John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock









Gregory Tyree Boyce



The Twilight actor was found dead at the age of 30 on May 13 in his Las Vegas condo. His girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, was also found passed away at the scene.

Courtesy of Tyree Boyce/Instagram









Ken Osmond



The actor, best known for his role as Eddie Haskell on Leave It to Beaver, passed away on May 18 at the age of 76. "He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father," Osmond’s son Eric said in a statement to Variety. "He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed."

Wally Fong/AP/Shutterstock









Phyllis George



The pioneering sportscaster died at age 70 on May 14 after a 35-year battle with a rare blood cancer known as polycythemia vera. She first rose to fame as Miss America 1971 before becoming the first woman to cohost CBS Sports’ The NFL Today four years later.

Shutterstock









Lynn Shelton



The Little Fires Everywhere director died on May 15 at the age of 54. Her partner, Marc Maron, confirmed her passing in a statement to IndieWire, revealed that she "collapsed yesterday morning after having been ill for a week. There was a previously unknown, underlying condition. It was not COVID-19. The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard." The podcast host said he is "leveled, heartbroken and in complete shock" and doesn't know "how to move forward in this moment." Maron, who is one of the stars of GLOW, added that Shelton, who directed some episodes of the show, "was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can't believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss."

Shelton also directed four episodes of the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere and the show's star Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to pay tribute to the filmmaker. "I'm so devastated to hear about Lynn Shelton's passing yesterday," she captioned a Polaroid pic of the two of them. "I'm in complete shock that this vibrant, talented, and soulful filmmaker is no longer with us. Lynn was so passionate about our show, Little Fires Everywhere. She said the book truly spoke to her, and that she longed to direct a show that spoke meaningfully about motherhood, sexuality, race, and class in America. And she did. She cared deeply about the WHOLE cast and crew, making sure we all felt heard, seen and appreciated. Lynn also shared so much of her life with us. Her love of her son, how motherhood changed her life, her life changing decisions that made her the woman she was. I feel so fortunate that I got to collaborate with Lynn on both The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. Her spirit touched so many people in the filmmaking world. Her memory lives on in our vivid days together on set and in her wonderful films. Please watch her work and see her talent for yourself."

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock









Fred Willard



The comedy veteran, who was nominated for an Emmy award for playing Phil Dunphy's father on Modern Family, died of natural causes on May 15 at the age of 86. His daughter, Hope, said in a statement that he passed "very peacefully." Willard, who was also nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show host for his mid-'80s series What's Hot, What's Not and scored three Emmy nods for his appearances on Everybody Loves Raymond, also starred in several Christopher Guest mockumentaries including This Is Spinal Tap and A Mighty Wind. Guest's wife, Jamie Lee Curtis, paid tribute to the actor on Twitter on May 16, writing, "How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard's gifts. He is with his missed [wife] Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard."

Shutterstock









Frank Bielec



The Trading Spaces designer, who appeared on every episode of the TLC series from 2000 to 2008, died of a heart attack on May 15 at the age of 72.

Shutterstock









Pavle Jovanovic



The U.S. Olympic bobsledder died by suicide at age 43 on May 3. Former teammate and USA Bobsled and Skeleton Federation CEO Aron McGuire remembered Jovanovic for “always giving 100 percent on everything that he focused on.”

Ed Andrieski/AP/Shutterstock









Jerry Stiller



Ben Stiller announced the death of his 92-year-old father on May 11. “He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed,” Ben tweeted. Jerry, who died of natural causes, was best known for his roles on Seinfeld and The King of Queens.

Marzullo/Mediapunch/Shutterstock









Andre Harrell



The music executive who discovered Sean "Diddy" Combs, founded Uptown Records and mentored several artists including Mary J. Blige died on May 8 at the age of 59. Stars including Snoop Dogg, Usher, John Legend, Ice T and Quincy Jones paid tribute to the former Motown Records CEO who was vice president of Diddy's music network, Revolt. "My heart is breaking and I can't stop crying," Mariah Carey tweeted. "He was an amazing friend and I will miss him forever."

John Salangsang/Shutterstock









Little Richard



The rock music legend, known for his iconic singles "Tutti Frutti" and "Good Golly, Miss Molly," died on May 9 at the age of 87 of unknown causes.

Shutterstock









Roy Horn



Horn died at age 75 of complications from the coronavirus, Us Weekly confirmed on May 8. He was best known for being one half of the magic act Siegfried and Roy with Siegfried Fischbacher.

Shutterstock









Brian Howe



The Bad Company lead singer died of cardiac arrest at his home in Florida on May 6. Howe replaced the band's original singer, Paul Rodgers, in 1983 and later left the rock group in 1994. Before his death at age 66, he had suffered heart problems, including a prior heart attack in 2017.

Courtesy of Brian Howe/Twitter



