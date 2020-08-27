#GoldOpen — the movement created by nonprofit collective Gold House to ensure the opening weekend success of multicultural films — has announced #GoldOpen Premier Access for the release of “Mulan” on Disney Plus on Sept. 4. “Mulan” will be the first film to debut on the streaming platform with Premier Access, making it possible to […]

The post #GoldOpen Brings the Movie Theater Experience Home With Premier Access for ‘Mulan’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.