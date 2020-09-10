Gordon Ramsay To Host BBC Gameshow ‘Bank Balance’, Studio Ramsay To Produce

By Celebrity News Wire on September 10, 2020

Gordon Ramsay is to host his first ever game show after his production company scored a primetime commission from the BBC. The British public broadcaster has ordered Bank Balance, a show described as greed versus strategy. The Hell’s Kitchen star is fronting the show, which will see contestants compete in a high-stakes, high-pressure quiz, where […]

