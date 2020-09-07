Get it! Bachelorette star Clare Crawley first appeared on our screens as a Bachelor contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season in 2013 and has since proven to be a total boss babe. She finally got the chance for her own journey to find love with season 16 on the heels of her 39th birthday.

That’s not to say her life has always been reality TV magic. “There’s so much more background that I have never even talked about, even on that season of The Bachelor, that I held inside, that I didn’t share with the world,” the Sacramento native divulged during an appearance on Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in June.

The Bachelor Nation starlet “didn’t even share with my friends” some of her struggles, including an abusive ex and being in an incredibly dark place before appearing on season 18. “At one point, I was living in my car for three months, and I barely had a job making minimum wage being a hairstylist’s assistant when I first started doing hair. I was in an abusive relationship, and I just had lost my dad, too, so I was at, I would feel like the lowest of lows,” she said.

She’s hit some ups and downs, and the Bachelor Winter Games alum knows what she’s looking for. “I want somebody to love me for all the hard stuff that I’ve been through,” she added. “It’s been something that I’ve hidden for so many years, but until I’ve owned that part of my life and looked at the stuff I’ve been through as shame — to look at it as my superpower — and these are the things that have made the woman that I am today.”

Clare isn’t afraid to break the rules a bit, including on her own season. Life & Style confirmed in early August that Tayshia Adams is stepping in for Clare after she “[fell] in love” with a contestant — see spoilers here! The leading lady doesn’t let anyone put words in her mouth, so it’s likely she’ll give her side of the story when the time is right.

“What is it that I want to share with women my age, women our age, women of any age, anybody?” Clare said on “Bachelor Happy Hour” when talking about the message she wanted to send to viewers. “What is it that I really want to share to let them know that yeah, this is one of those positions that is very hard to be in, and I’m so honored to be in it. But, more importantly, I want to be that woman for other people to see that we all go through pretty awful stuff sometimes. And, sometimes other people just what you see — whether it be on social media, whether it be what you hear publicly — is not always the case.”

It’s been a wild ride for Clare. Keep scrolling to see the Bachelorette star’s full transformation over the years!

