A true glow up! Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause made waves on the Netflix reality show, but she’s actually been acting in Hollywood for over 15 years.

The Kentucky native’s big break came in 2005 when she was cast as Amanda Dillon on All My Children. She appeared in over 540 episodes until 2011. She then had a handful of small roles on shows like Misguided and Mistresses before landing another recurring part as Zoey Miller in Youthful Daze.

In 2013, Chrishell returned to the soap opera world as Jordan Ridgeway and Tammy Sue in Days of Our Lives, which she is still on today. The realtor also played Bethany Bryant on The Young and the Restless for a 10 episode-stint in 2016.

Of course, she quickly became a fan favorite on Netflix’s Selling Sunset when it began in 2019, partly due to her ongoing feud with costar Christine Quinn.

Chrishell has lived most of her adult life in the spotlight. She was engaged to Glee actor Matthew Morrison from 2006 to 2007. However, she doesn’t have the fondest memories of their time together.

“I didn’t know who I was at 25, and I didn’t know what I wanted because actually, if I ended up with the person I was with when I was 25, I would want to kill myself,” she quipped on an episode of Selling Sunset seemingly in reference to Matthew. “And yeah you can Google that. You were a dick! Sorry.”

The Dancing With the Stars contestant moved on with Justin Hartley after they met in the soap actor sphere while he was on The Young and the Restless. She married the This Is Us star in October 2017 after four years of dating, but they filed for divorce just two years later. Justin was previously married to his Passions costar Lindsay Korman for eight years. They share a teenage daughter named Isabella.

Chrishell said on Selling Sunset that she was “blindsided” by her husband ending things via “text” 45 minutes before “the world knew” in November 2019. “When I think of marriage, I think of, you know, you work on things with people if they’re not perfect — no one is, you work on it. You talk about it. You don’t throw it out … you don’t go out looking for greener grass. Sometimes, you have to water the grass that you have, and that’s what marriage is,” she said.

As for the shock over their split, she added, “I know people are saying we were only married two years, but it’s like, we were together for six years. In a fight, that’s his go-to, you know? Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out.’ I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that’s just an issue that we work through it.”

It looks like Chrishell has since moved on with her life and has very bright things ahead. See how the actress has changed over the years!

