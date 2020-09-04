Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs Bill Helping Musicians, Writers And Other Independent Contractors Avoid Job-Killing Rules

By Celebrity News Wire on September 4, 2020

After months of government wrangling that stoked fears and job losses among writers, musicians, translators and other independent contractors in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that modifies a previous law that attempts to determine just who is a contractor and who is an employee. The new, modified version of the law takes […]

