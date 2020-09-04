Grab a Pair Just Like the $790 Shoes Zoe Kravitz Wore for Under $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We honestly can’t even believe our eyes when we look at Zoë Kravitz. How can one person be so talented, so beautiful, so stylish and so warm-hearted? Everything she does is filled with grace, mastery and finesse. If we’re looking for inspiration of any kind, whether creative or fashion — or both, simultaneously — we always check in to see what she’s been up to!

When it comes to footwear, Kravitz has undoubtedly been a muse for Us all summer long. A look we’ve especially loved? Whenever she’s sported a pair of Mary Jane flats. The ‘90s-inspired shoes are given new life when she wears them, and her outfits make us want — need — a pair of our own. The issue? She wears MJs from The Row, costing nearly $800. So maybe we have to travel the look-alike route this time around. But you know what? That’s just fine, because this beloved pair from Amazon is so similar, and the price is stunningly low!

Get the CINAK Mary Jane Flats starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

These classic flats have a soft, faux-leather upper with a skinny buckle strap making its way across the instep in true Mary Jane fashion. They have a closed almond toe design and a heel that’s specially designed so you can either wear it up or fold it down and wear these beauties as slides!

On the bottom of these shoes, you’ll find a durable rubber insole that’s textured for traction, and on the inside, you’ll find pretty much the complete opposite. Instead of tough texture, you’ll find a soft lining made to feel like a second skin. It’s still durable though!

These shoes are a hit with Amazon shoppers. They’re unexpectedly comfortable, impressing even the skeptics, and they’re available in both full and half sizes. They come in 10 colors too: white, beige, brown, grey, pink, silver, black, matte black, navy blue and a gunmetal grey. Stuck between two of them? Why not grab both? The price is right!

As for how to style these shoes, you certainly won’t run into many roadblocks. Take note from Kravitz and try them with a pair of ankle socks and a dress, or keep things simple with a tank and denim shorts — she’s done both! We love the white sock look, but we’re also into the idea of playing with trendy mesh socks or maybe tights when the weather cools down. They’d look so cute with cropped slacks too. That’s it, we’re heading to the checkout page!

