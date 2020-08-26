London-headquartered entities, the development-focused content creator Grand River Productions, and Anglophone markets and Asia producer The Bridge have teamed to co-produce a television feature adaptation of original stage play “Wireless Operator.” Written by Bob Baldwin (“Grim Tales”) and Max Kinnings (“Alleycats”), the story is a personal look at the experiences of the World War II […]

The post Grand River, Bridge Tune into ‘Wireless Operator’ (EXCLUSIVE) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.