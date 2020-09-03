Greta Thunberg documentary “I Am Greta” will get the big-screen treatment in cinemas across Europe, North America and Australia this fall. U.K. sales agent Dogwoof has secured a raft of sales and global territory releases for the Nathan Grossman-directed film about the young Swedish activist, which enjoys its world premiere in Venice on Sept. 4. […]

