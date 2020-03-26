- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Grey's Anatomy's Kim Raver Breaks Down That Major Reveal About Teddy's Past
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Grey's Anatomy's Kim Raver Breaks Down That Major Reveal About Teddy's Past
[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Thursday's Grey's Anatomy. Read at your own risk!]
Teddy (Kim Raver) had a jaw-dropping blast from the past on Thursday's Grey's Anatomy, which not only revealed a part of Teddy's history that fans had no idea existed, but also put her cheating on Owen (
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries