Gronk Will Host a 2-Night WrestleMania With No Crowd
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Gronk Will Host a 2-Night WrestleMania With No Crowd
Some big changes are coming for WWE Wrestlemania 36. Following the news that the event is moving from Tampa to the Performance Center, we're now finding out that, despite having no live crowd, this Wrestlemania could be the biggest ever.
No one will be able to attend Wrestlemania 36 due to concerns