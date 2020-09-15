Paris Hilton may not be a mom just yet but she’s already thinking of baby names.

The 39-year-old opened up about having a family on the Tuesday, September 15, episode of the LadyGang podcast and said she’s “planning it already.”

“First one is going to be a boy and girl twin. When you freeze your eggs, you can pick if you get a boy, you get a girl [or] you get twins,” she explained.

For her future daughter, the former reality star has already has a travel-inspired moniker like her own picked out.

“I have baby London, which is the girl, and I’m trying to figure out a name for the boy,” she revealed. “So if you have any suggestions, I’m asking my friends. I don’t want a theme of cities, but I don’t know — it’s hard to decide. London for sure for the girl; the boy, I’m just still trying to decide on.”

The Stars Are Blind singer decided to freeze her eggs after talking to close friend Kim Kardashian about it. The practice of freezing ovarian eggs is to protect them from disease or to preserve them before any invasive medical treatments for cancer, endometriosis, or other illnesses that could affect the eggs, ovaries, or the reproductive system. The DJ revealed that she made the decision about two years ago.

“I had a really amazing conversation with Kim about it. She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it,” she told The Sunday Times.

After the procedure, Hilton is convinced that every woman should freeze their eggs, as you never know what might happen in the future.

“I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that ‘Oh my God, I need to get married’ thought,” she said.

If Hilton does eventually have a baby girl named London, she will surely be one stylish baby.

“I’m obsessed with dressing them up and having a mini-me,” she admits.

Over the years Hilton has had several romantic partners, but sources are saying that current boyfriend Carter Reum might just be the one she marries.

A source revealed that the couple “has never been happier and finally met her match,’ while adding that “they are head over heels in love with each other.”

The couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, and Hilton hinted that Reum could indeed be ‘the one’.

“Finally, I’ve found my perfect match, someone I want to spend the rest of my life with and have a family with,” she said.

