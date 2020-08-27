Another day, another chapter. Taylor Swift dropped the latest Folklore album reimagining on Thursday (Aug. 27), titled Folklore: The Saltbox House Chapter.

Each themed mini-album collects six songs from the Billboard 200 album chart topper, with the singer hand-selecting the tracks arranged around a storyline.

The third alternate version of her surprise eighth release, the newest version opens with “The Last Great American Dynasty,” followed by “August,” “The 1,” “Seven,” “Peace” and “Betty.”

Folklore has topped the Billboard 200 for four weeks, marking the singer’s sixth album to log four or more weeks at the top of Billboard’s flagship album chart. That puts her in rarified air considering that since the Billboard 200 was introduced in March 1956, just four other artists have released six or more albums that spent four or more weeks at No. 1.

Swift is the only woman to reach that lofty height, joining The Beatles, Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones and Garth Brooks in that record category.

The third album theme I put together is called “folklore: the saltbox house chapter” Listen here: https://t.co/YmqMGWYdY9 pic.twitter.com/2g9ZYuALG2 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 27, 2020

Listen to The Saltbox House Chapter below.

The post Guess What? Taylor Swift Has Another Chapter of ‘Folklore’ For You appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.