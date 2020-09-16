Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Are ‘Stretched to the Limit’ in Quarantine

Trouble in paradise quarantine. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are working through a rough patch after spending much of the coronavirus pandemic at his Oklahoma ranch.

“They feel suffocated and stressed,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They’re both stretched to the limit.”

Many of the issues between the couple of nearly five years stem from the stress that comes with moving. In May, they purchased a $13.2 million mansion in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles.

“Friends say this move has turned into a nightmare,” the source says. “This is the toughest period they’ve had so far without a doubt.”

Still, there is hope for Stefani, 50, and Shelton, 44, who had plans to tie the knot in L.A. in the fall.

“They know how to compromise,” the source tells Us, noting that the “Happy Anywhere” collaborators have historically found ways to “work through any tension and look at the bigger picture.”

