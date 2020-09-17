Gwen Stefani Photoshops Blake Shelton Over Pic With Gavin Rossdale

Who says you can’t change history? Gwen Stefani celebrated her 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards performance with Blake Shelton in a very unique way.

The No Doubt frontwoman, 50, Photoshopped Shelton, 44, into an old photo of herself with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“#datenight @acmawards w my boo @blakeshelton gx,” the “Make Me Like You” singer captioned the Instagram pic on Wednesday, September 16. The cute snap featured a younger version of Stefani wearing a crop top, black jacket and blue jeans. Beside her stood a superimposed Shelton, who rocked a mullet beneath a cowboy hat.

Stefani previously shared the image in 2014 in honor of a wedding anniversary with her ex.

Stefani and the 54-year-old Bush rocker tied the knot in 2002 at the St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Together, they share sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

Stefani and Rossdale called it quits in August 2015. Their divorce was finalized in April 2016.

Just months after announcing their split, Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that the “Sweet Escape” songstress was dating Shelton. That same year, the “God’s Country” crooner called it quits with his wife Miranda Lambert, who went on to wed police officer Brendan McLoughlin in 2019.

In July, Shelton opened up to Today about how he’s become a role model to Stefani’s three boys. “That’s a scary moment for me because it’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy,” he said at the time. “But you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that.”

Stefani has gushed about how Shelton has stepped up to help her raise her sons. “He is a good dad, actually,” she said on the Today show in 2019. “He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys.”

