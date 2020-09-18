Who knew?! There’s a lot more meaning to Gwyneth Paltrow’s “This Smells Like My Vagina” and “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candles than meets the eye — er, well, nose.

“You grew up getting messaging around the feminine care that was heavily scented with synthetic fragrances and all this kind of thing,” Paltrow, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her new partnership with Xeomin. “I just felt it was time to make a bit of a feminist statement around accepting who we are and our femininity.”

That being said, the whole thing actually started as a joke. When the Goop founder appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers back in January, she said that the idea came to her after making a witty comment.

“So, it sort of started as a joke. I was with the nose Douglas Little for his brand Heretic and we were kind of messing around and I smelled this beautiful thing, and I was like, ‘That smells like my vagina,’” she told the late-night host at the time. “And I was kidding, obviously.”

But it stuck! “It started as a joke and then it turned into something that I feel really proud of,” the Emmy winner told Us. “I feel like once people get past the initial shock of it, and you really start to unpack what it means and what it’s saying, it’s pretty cool.”

It seems that a lot of people agree. When the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle dropped in January, it sold out in a matter of minutes. So it was a natural next step for her to follow up with an equally empowering “This Smells Like My Orgasm,” which launched in June.

You can now snag both of these for $75 on Goop.

