Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Aging Gracefully and Tips for Going Makeup-Free

Aging gracefully! Gwyneth Paltrow has “never really been a big fan of injections,” she tells Us. Though she had “tried something when she was 40 and had a really, really terrible experience.” But she recently discovered the injectable wrinkle reducer Xeomin and she’s such a convert, she just inked a deal to be a spokesperson of the Merz Aesthetics brand.

In an exclusive interview with Stylish, the 47-year-old actress reveals to Us that her friend (“who just happens to be a plastic surgeon”) Dr. Julius Few turned her on to the FDA-approved anti-wrinkle injection for frown lines, which, according to the brand, is uniquely purified to remove unnecessary proteins. So when she noticed that her “frown lines were getting really pronounced,” she decided to give it a shot.

“Dr. Few said ‘this is a totally different formula and it’s purified and it’s going to be really natural and it’s just a teeny drop.’ So I felt like it made a really big difference and I thought it was really cool that there was a more pure formula that was better for you,” Paltrow tells Us.

So what was her result? “This makes me feel like I [look like I] had a really good night’s sleep,” the Oscar winner shares with Us. “I never want to do anything where I don’t look like myself. I don’t want to look younger. That’s not the thing. I just want to look rested, vibrant,” she says. “I want to look good for my age.”

Indeed, the Shakespeare in Love star is so comfortable in her own skin that she’s become a role model for embracing natural beauty and going makeup-free. While the self-described “tomboy” admits that she was “never a makeup person” and doesn’t wear much makeup in her “real life,” the decision to go makeup-free “was also to make other women feel like we don’t always need it. Great if you want to, but we don’t always need to,” she says. “There’s something nice about embracing how you look naturally,” and not feeling the pressure to “put layers between you and the world” if you’re not happy with how you look.

As for other ways she stays ageless, Paltrow tells Us she’s “a real believer in clean products that actually, really work and are high performance,” including the Goop Genes line from her Goop brand. She exfoliates every day (even though “it says on the package you’re only supposed to do it three times a week, but I, every night,” she quips.) She also drinks a ton of water and believes in the power of sweating to bring out your natural glow.

But the big question is, now that she’s a spokesperson for an anti-aging injectable, will she start dabbling in more plastic surgery procedures? “I’m open to it. If there was something that I heard about that I thought would be really game-changing, but I would still look like me, I might try to. I’ve learned that I never say never.”

