Hair Love, the Oscar-winning short film from Matthew A. Cherry about a father's quest to do his daughter's hair, is now being developed into a 12-episode series at HBO Max. The series will be called Young Love.
On Tuesday, HBO announced the 2D animated series, created by Cherry and based on the
...
