Halle Berry’s Incredible Body Through the Years

She’s earned it! Halle Berry already passed the 50-year mark, but her body knows no age.

In fact, the actress is in “the best shape of [her] life,” thanks to her relentless commitment to fitness and health. “I have managed to stay in great shape,” she wrote via Instagram in January 2018. “Part of it is genetics — that’s true. I was a gymnast growing up, and that certainly has helped, as I have always been very athletic.”

Berry’s drive is part of her winning formula, according to her trainer, Peter Lee Thomas. “She’s one of those special individuals who, even if she has one to two hours of sleep, she’ll get work done,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2018. “It will take a lot for her to say, ‘Hey, I can’t train today.’”

The Emmy winner alternates between yoga, boxing, cardio and weights five days a week. No matter which exercise she does, her goal is always “to make sure we get a really good sweat.”

Berry also “has a really strong desire to keep her stomach fit,” Thomas told Us. “She definitely loves to train her core, but she also knows the importance of full-body connection and fitness.”

The X-Men star got real in June 2020 about how her fitness regimen changed as she grew older. “Back in my 20s (and 30s), though, I mostly worked out in order to look a certain way. I was young and appearance was a big part of my early acting career,” she wrote in an article for Women’s Health. “Back then, my workouts focused on weights. I was always in the gym, either sitting at a weight machine or with a barbell in my hands. It was all about sculpting; I worked my butt off isolating muscle groups and lifting as heavy as I could. It was a little boring (I knew every Monday would be exactly the same as the Monday before), but I looked fit and that was enough for me at the time.”

Berry noted that she “began to see fitness as a way to care for my health and my body” after learning she has diabetes. “I began to focus on feeling fit more than looking fit and my workouts became acts of self-care,” she explained.

The Ohio native “wanted to be strong and healthy for my kids” after welcoming daughter Nahla in March 2008 and son Maceo in October 2013. “I wanted to be around for them as long as possible,” she detailed. “I wanted to be able to carry them out of a burning house if I needed to.”

Scroll down to see Berry’s evolution through the years.

