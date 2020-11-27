Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule 2020: The Holiday Marathon Is Already Underway

By Celebrity News Wire on November 27, 2020

Holly & Ivy | Photo Credits: Hallmark

If there is one thing we can still count on in 2020, it's for the Hallmark Channel to provide us with ample Christmas movies to help bring a little jolly spirit to our lives, and its annual holiday programming event is already underway. Hallmark has been rolling out new Christmas films (and one

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story