Harry Gesner-Designed Boat House Seeks New Captain

There are lots of kooky, one-of-a-kind homes in Los Angeles, and the Hollywood Hills Boat Houses, designed by famed architect Harry Gesner, are surely among them. Cantilevered over the Cahuenga Pass on a 45-degree incline, the cluster of ark-resembling residences were commissioned in 1959, by attorney Ronald Buck, on lots that were just 25 feet […]

