Harry Styles took to social media on Tuesday (Sept. 14) to deliver the news that he’s pushing back all planned shows for the remainder of 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice,” the pop star tweeted.

Styles’ Love on Tour, in support of his sophomore album Fine Line, had previously been scheduled to kick off its Latin American leg at the end of this month in Monterrey, Mexico, before heading to Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, and eventually New Zealand and Australia. The world tour’s North American and European legs had previously been pushed back to next year, including a planned Halloween-themed “Harryween” show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

In a follow-up tweet, the former One Direction-er shared that plans for touring in 2021 remain an optimistic wait-and-see situation. “I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021,” he wrote, “but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

While his tour may be postponed for the time being, Styles has had plenty to celebrate lately when it comes to the success of Fine Line. “Watermelon Sugar,” the sensual fourth single from the LP, earned the one-time boy bander the first No. 1 hit of his solo career earlier this summer, topping the Hot 100 chart dated Aug. 14. His previous high-water mark had been his glam rock-tinged debut solo single, “Sign of the Times,” which debuted at No. 4 upon its release back in 2017.

Read Styles’ tour postponement announcement in full below.

I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 15, 2020

The post Harry Styles Postpones All Shows For Rest of 2020: ‘Everyone’s Health & Safety Remains Our Top Priority’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.