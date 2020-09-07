Harry Styles and Taylor Swift are two favorite pop artists and share an exciting history. Besides, they have been inspired a lot by each other.

Now, a resurfaced interview of Styles with Howard Stern has revealed what the 26-year-old One Direction star thinks about the fact that his ex, Swift, has written songs about him and their breakup after their whirlwind of a romance in 2012 which had attracted a lot of media headlines.

The two had dated each other, and though their stay in each other’s lives — and arms — was brief, both of them did draw a lot of inspiration from each other. At least it was enough to drop several hits.

Fans of Swift have speculated for a long time that Taylor’s 2015 hit ‘Style’ and 2016 single ‘Out Of The Woods’ had much to do with her romance with the heartthrob Styles.

5 REASONS HARRY STYLES IS THE ICON THE WORLD NEEDS RIGHT NOW

In the resurfaced interview, the ‘Lights Up’ star said: “I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else and for somebody else to do that, it’s like flattering, even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter.”

He also agreed that the songs are good.

Speaking of the candid nature of Swift’s composition, Styles revealed that he would be upset if his ex spoke ill of him in her songs.

“The only time you really think, ’is this song too personal?’ is if you think about, ‘is this going to be really annoying for the other person?’ Because I do [care].”

Styles is said to be single at the moment after having broken up with the model Camille Rowe in 2019. Since her breakup with Styles, Taylor has been said to have moved on — she is seeing the British actor Joe Alwyn and has been dating him since 2016.

TAYLOR SWIFT GUSHES ABOUT FINDING LOVE WITH JOE ALWYN IN ‘MISS AMERICANA’ DOCUMENTARY

Fans have always speculated that a lot of Swift’s songs have to do with her relationship with people. There’s also word that her 2019 songs ‘London Boy’ and ‘Lover’ have much to do with the current boyfriend, Alwyn.

Fans have also stated that Taylor may have had Alwyn co-write songs for her latest album Folklore. The speculations come after Swift revealed that she had someone co-write tunes — someone called William Bowerry. This Bowery, however, does not seem to have any professional or digital footprint.

Swift, however, is said to be quite content in her new relationship. They have been reported to be quarantining together amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic according to sources, the couple have even “discussed children” together.

“[They] have talked about marriage,” a source had previously said. “They don’t have a set deadline in place, but they’re very much in love.”

The post Harry Styles Reveals What He Thinks Of Ex Taylor Swift Writing Songs About Him appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.