EXCLUSIVE: After launching his acting career in Dunkirk, Harry Styles looks to have found his follow-up. He is has landed one of the lead roles in the New Line thriller Don’t Worry Darling, the next directing outing for Olivia Wilde. Styles replaces Shia LaBeouf, who had to depart the project due to a scheduling conflict. Styles […]

