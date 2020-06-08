Error message

Hartley Sawyer Fired From The Flash for Racist, Misogynistic Tweets

By Celebrity News Wire on June 8, 2020

Hartley Sawyer, The Flash | Photo Credits: Robert Falconer

Hartley Sawyer has been fired from The Flash after a number of his old racist, misogynistic, and otherwise offensive tweets have resurfaced. The CW has announced that the actor, who played Ralph Dibny on the Arrowverse series, will not return for Season 7. 

Showrunner Eric Wallace addressed the

