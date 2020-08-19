HBO Appoints Christian Wikander To Key Nordic Role

HBO Europe has hired Christian Wikander as Commissioning Editor and VP Original Programming at the company’s Scandinavian arm, HBO Nordic. Starting in September, he will be responsible for all Nordic development and production for HBO Europe. Based in Stockholm, he will report to Antony Root, EVP Original Programming and Production. Wikander is moving from his role […]

