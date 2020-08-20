French pay TV group Canal Plus has pre-bought exclusive rights for France to the anticipated series “Patria” from HBO Europe ahead of its September premiere. “Patria” was created and written by Aitor Gabilondo (“El Príncipe”), based on Fernando Aramburu’s bestselling novel of the same name. Directed by Felix Viscarret and Óscar Pedraza, “Patria” spans over […]

The post HBO Europe’s Series ‘Patria’ Sells to France’s Canal Plus appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.