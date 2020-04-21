Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

HBO Max: Everything to Know About the New WarnerMedia Streaming Service

By Celebrity News Wire on April 21, 2020

David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow, Friends | Photo Credits: Getty Images

WarnerMedia is moving into the already crowded streaming service market this May with HBO Max. The new streaming platform will combine titles from across the Warner Bros. film and TV library as well as introduce original films and series, but it will have to compete with

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story