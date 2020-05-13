HBO Max Reveals More Original Shows and Movies Coming to the Streaming Service in June
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
HBO Max Reveals More Original Shows and Movies Coming to the Streaming Service in June
Real talk: HBO Max might be your best bet if you're considering subscribing to any of the new streaming services that are launching this year. I am not being paid to say this -- a simple look at the service's upcoming lineup is all the proof you need.