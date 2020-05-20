HBO Max to Release the Snyder Cut of Justice League

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/3cxixDgHUYw\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"JUSTICE LEAGUE - Official Trailer 1","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/3cxixDgHUYw" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
"Release the Snyder cut," they shouted, pitchforks in hand. So HBO Max is releasing the Snyder cut. The upcoming streaming service has announced its plans to release Zack Snyder's director's cut of the 2017 film Justice League sometime in 2021.
The news will end years of speculation of what
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment