If they’d waited even one more week, the HA Comedy Festival would have been another casualty of coronavirus. Producers of the three-day event held in San Antonio, Texas in late February, have been counting their blessings as they put the finishing touches on an hourlong special derived that premieres today on HBO Max. “HA Comedy […]

The post HBO Maxs ‘HA Comedy Festival’ Showcases Latinx Talent, Lupe Ontiveros’ Parting Shot appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.