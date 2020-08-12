HBO, Sky Order Horror Comedy Series ‘The Baby’

HBO and Sky are teaming on the co-production “The Baby.” The eight-episode series is described as a darkly comic horror series co-created by Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer. When 38-year-old Natasha is unexpectedly landed with a baby, her life of doing what she wants, when she wants, dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative and with violent powers, […]

