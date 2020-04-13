Error message

Heads Up, Prodigies, There's No New Prodigal Son Episode Airing Tonight

By Celebrity News Wire on April 13, 2020

Frank Harts, Tom Payne, and Aurora Perrineau, Prodigal Son | Photo Credits: Zach Dilgard/FOX

Sorry, prodigies, but you'll have to wait another week to find out just how bad newcomer Nicholas Endicott (guest star Dermot Mulroney) really is because Prodigal Son will not return with a new episode until next week, on Monday, April 20.

The episode, titled "The Professionals," will serve as the

